Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after buying an additional 1,018,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $461,694,000 after buying an additional 578,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,243,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,263,000 after buying an additional 498,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HON opened at $179.70 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.69.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.