Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $1.84 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,283 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.9% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.9% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 61,267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Pariax LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,435,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Visa by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 171,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,179,000 after buying an additional 47,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.44.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $190.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $361.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.37 and its 200-day moving average is $212.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

