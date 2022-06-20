iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 204,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 109,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,143,000 after purchasing an additional 504,363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $105.42 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.63 and its 200-day moving average is $111.03.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

