iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. jvl associates llc lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 44,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,817,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 242.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $221.16 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.44.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

