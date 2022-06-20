iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 334,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,007,000 after acquiring an additional 28,177 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,550.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 107,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after buying an additional 104,600 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 454,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,042,000 after acquiring an additional 124,321 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $718,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 200,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,784,000 after purchasing an additional 98,836 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $58.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.92 and a 200-day moving average of $73.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.62 and a 52-week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

