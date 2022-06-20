JLB & Associates Inc. Has $20.94 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,071 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 3.1% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $20,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,861 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 223,464 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $113,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,861 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $452.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The stock has a market cap of $424.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Cowen upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.73.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $6,001,485 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

