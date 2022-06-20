JLB & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Barclays set a $220.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.69.

UPS stock opened at $171.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.17. The company has a market capitalization of $149.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

