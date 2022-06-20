JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 10,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 21,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 176,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,067,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 150,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,515,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $113.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.47. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $111.87 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $331.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

