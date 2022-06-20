Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,054 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 9,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 30,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $172.47 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.14 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.08%.

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.94.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

