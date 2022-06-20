Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,751,232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after buying an additional 3,032,297 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $194,836,000 after acquiring an additional 587,676 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3,171.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $100,498,000 after acquiring an additional 377,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after acquiring an additional 296,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW stock opened at $172.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.38 and a 200-day moving average of $219.91. The stock has a market cap of $110.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.14 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.94.

Lowe’s Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.