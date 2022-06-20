Martin Capital Partners LLC Buys 2,016 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 3.0% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,548,705,000 after acquiring an additional 687,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,092,843,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,021,000 after acquiring an additional 273,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM stock opened at $113.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $111.87 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.