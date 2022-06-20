Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $5.80 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Martin Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,728 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.6% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,982,114,000 after buying an additional 5,807,202 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,314,000 after buying an additional 3,619,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after buying an additional 3,441,825 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 324.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,618,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,209,000 after buying an additional 2,000,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Shares of XOM opened at $86.12 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

