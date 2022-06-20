McAdam LLC Acquires 747 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,311 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 413.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TJX opened at $56.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.99 and a 200-day moving average of $65.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

