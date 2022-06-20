McAdam LLC Purchases New Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

McAdam LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after buying an additional 1,511,927 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after buying an additional 259,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,311,000 after buying an additional 421,767 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after buying an additional 1,160,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,107,220,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MA opened at $310.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $302.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $347.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.65.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

