McAdam LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock opened at $165.18 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.47.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.