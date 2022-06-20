McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 725 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.1% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,297.86.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,142.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,322.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,608.50. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.