McLean Asset Management Corp Raises Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,861 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.1% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,274 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $2,552,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 26.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 39,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $19,960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 904 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,531 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total transaction of $2,044,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $6,001,485. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.73.

UNH opened at $452.06 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $424.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $500.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.92.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.