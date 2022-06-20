Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,987 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $251,000. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 170.8% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Meta Platforms by 37.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its position in Meta Platforms by 44.2% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 699,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,353,000 after purchasing an additional 214,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $16,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $163.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.11.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.87.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $1,298,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,466 shares of company stock worth $9,343,413 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

