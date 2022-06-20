Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Position Increased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 149.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,001 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.9% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $112,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.24, for a total value of $107,690.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,466 shares of company stock worth $9,343,413 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

META opened at $163.74 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $443.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.11.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on META. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.87.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

