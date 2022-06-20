Meyer Handelman Co. Has $21.12 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $21,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in AbbVie by 5.0% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 4.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

NYSE ABBV opened at $138.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.05. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $244.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

