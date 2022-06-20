Meyer Handelman Co. Purchases 4,805 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,905 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.87.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,466 shares of company stock worth $9,343,413. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $163.74 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.11. The stock has a market cap of $443.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

