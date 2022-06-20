MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in MSCI by 41.9% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in MSCI during the third quarter worth $3,224,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 191.0% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 12.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 27.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Redburn Partners began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.57.

MSCI stock opened at $386.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $430.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.04. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

MSCI Profile (Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.