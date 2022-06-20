Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $121.79 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

