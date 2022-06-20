Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 181 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.7% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 551,700 shares of company stock valued at $25,637,428 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

GOOG opened at $2,157.31 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,330.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2,614.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

