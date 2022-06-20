Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,503 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,308 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 1.1% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,740,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,106,895,000 after acquiring an additional 791,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,174,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,792,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,857 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,884,917,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

VZ stock opened at $49.03 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $56.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average is $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

