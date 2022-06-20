Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 19.4% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Danaher by 16.9% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Danaher by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Danaher by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.08.

Danaher stock opened at $238.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

