Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 883 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,211,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,494,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,825 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,982,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,619,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,873,632,000 after acquiring an additional 164,733 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $86.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $362.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.