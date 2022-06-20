My Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $363,000 in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $235.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $231.46 and a 1-year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.83.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

