My Legacy Advisors LLC Takes $261,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 242 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $650.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $808.24 and its 200-day moving average is $907.81. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $608.88 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $673.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.23, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $897.43.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,381.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

