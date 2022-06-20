Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Netflix by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Netflix by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,416 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Pivotal Research downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.08.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $175.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

