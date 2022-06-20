New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.38 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,244,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 198,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,149,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Mills by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.30.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $66.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.05. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The stock has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

