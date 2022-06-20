Nikulski Financial Inc. Acquires 327 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 2.4% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $274.69 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.85.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

