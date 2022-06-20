Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,492 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Oracle were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $67.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $180.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.94. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.96.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.