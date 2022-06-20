Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,073 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Oracle were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 4,470 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 45.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 8,533 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 42,769 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 79,463 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 351.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL opened at $67.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.94. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.96.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

