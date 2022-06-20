Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $19.21 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 13,721 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $190.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $361.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.37 and its 200 day moving average is $212.54. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.44.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.