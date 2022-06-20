Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $19.21 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 13,721 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $190.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $361.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.37 and its 200 day moving average is $212.54. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.
In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.44.
Visa Profile (Get Rating)
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
