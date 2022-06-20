PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Cut by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.6% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $157.06 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.61 and a 12-month high of $177.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.33.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

