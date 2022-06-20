PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.1% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $27,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in PepsiCo by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo stock opened at $157.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.61 and a 1 year high of $177.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 62.93%.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.33.
In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PepsiCo (PEP)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.