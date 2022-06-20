PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.1% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $27,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in PepsiCo by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo stock opened at $157.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.61 and a 1 year high of $177.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.33.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.