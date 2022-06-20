Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Decreased by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,434,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,309,000 after buying an additional 3,329,452 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,527,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,102,000 after buying an additional 3,160,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,401,000 after buying an additional 2,179,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,859,000 after buying an additional 1,992,512 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,137,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,224,000 after buying an additional 1,212,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PM. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Shares of PM opened at $97.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $151.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.81. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

