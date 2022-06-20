Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after acquiring an additional 120,060 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,333,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,702,000 after acquiring an additional 214,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,423,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,807 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

PM opened at $97.95 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $151.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.51%.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.