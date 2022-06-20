Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 562.1% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,133,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,648,000 after buying an additional 42,238 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $97.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.81. The stock has a market cap of $151.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

