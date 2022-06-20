Planned Solutions Inc. Has $219,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Planned Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 130,327 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Searle & CO. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 45,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $138.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.05. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $244.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

