Red Spruce Capital LLC Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Puzo Michael J lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 41,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM opened at $86.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $362.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. StockNews.com cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.80.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

