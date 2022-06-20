Red Spruce Capital LLC Increases Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,720 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 170.8% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Meta Platforms by 37.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its position in Meta Platforms by 44.2% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 699,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,353,000 after buying an additional 214,300 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $16,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several research firms have commented on META. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $163.74 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.11. The company has a market capitalization of $443.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,915.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,466 shares of company stock worth $9,343,413 over the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.