RVW Wealth LLC Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.97.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $158.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $153.28 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $397 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,694 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

