Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Sells 5,132 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,748 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,132 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.1% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 37,818 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 115,034 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $26,039,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,567 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 19.8% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $190.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $361.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.37 and a 200 day moving average of $212.54. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Cowen cut their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.44.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.