SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $2.26 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,497 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $43.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.00. The company has a market cap of $179.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.02 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.