SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $73,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,715 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $446,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 47.7% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA opened at $310.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $347.04 and its 200-day moving average is $353.65. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $302.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.