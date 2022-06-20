SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 105 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $3,111,594,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $119,040,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Chevron by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after purchasing an additional 917,773 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 534.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,113,000 after purchasing an additional 797,701 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVX opened at $148.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.19. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $291.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.38%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.48.

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

