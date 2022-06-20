SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 350 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,982,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807,202 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,322,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 324.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,618,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,928 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $86.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $362.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

