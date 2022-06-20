Somerset Trust Co Purchases 13 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,142.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,322.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,608.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Barclays cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,297.86.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

